Firework Forecast: Everything you need to know about the rain chances

We’re tracking an improving forecast for the Fourth of July! Yes, you read that correctly. We’ll be babysitting the radar all day, but recent computer models suggest MOST of the rain will MISS us today. With that in mind, still expect a couple hit-or-miss shower/storms passing overhead today. That means – pack the rain gear, just in case. The timing of the rain chances has not been altered – most of the diminishing rain chances will fall during the daylight hours. In other words, drier skies are looking more and more likely for the area fireworks displays tonight! Despite a fairly meager 30% chance for rain today, we’ll still be dealing with the cloud cover. If nothing else, this will be one of the coolest July 4th’s of recent memory – featuring daytime temps in the 70s. Afternoon high temperatures will peak in the lower 80s for an hour or two, but that’s it. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming – it’s now up to 88°.

We’re still tracking some lingering showers and storms into tomorrow. As the forecast stands right now, we’re looking at a boring 20% chance for an isolated shower spilling over into Wednesday morning. Tomorrow will honestly be yet another ‘day of transition’ as hotter days loom later this week. That means skies will gradually clear tomorrow and highs will rebound into the upper 80s – right where they should be for this time of the year. Thursday still appears to be the hottest day of the week and it won’t even be close. Wall-to-wall sunshine and increasing humidity levels will make Thursday a classic summer day in Northeast Kansas. Expect highs to soar into the lower/middle 90s, with a heat index (what it will actually feel like outside) approaching 100°. Don’t forget – it’s July! There are a lot more pool days in the days and weeks to come!

We’re watching out for another weak storm system that will move into our neck of the woods by Friday. We’ve updated the extended forecast to reflect this potential pesky weather-maker. The uncertainty with the extended forecast lies with the duration of the weekend weather-maker. Longer range computer models try to spit a couple showers right on top of us on Friday, again on Saturday and even again on Sunday. Right now, we have 20% rain chances Friday through Sunday – arguing for lots of rain-free time throughout the weekend. The storm system bears watching, to see if one day looks wetter than the others. It’s worth mentioning that temps will remain seasonal for the long haul – highs in the middle/upper 80s, lows in the middle 60s. We’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days – so you can keep those outdoor weekend plans. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the mini weekend weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a safe and reflective holiday!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert