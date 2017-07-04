Kansas governor and lawmakers release statements, thoughts for Independence Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Kansas lawmakers have posted statements and thoughts via Twitter for Independence Day.

Brownback issued the following statement for:

“America is built on a creed—a creed of human freedom, equality, and dignity. Seeking the freedom to secure these rights endowed by their Creator, our Founding Fathers declared independence. Through the blood of patriots liberty was purchased, and through the blood of heroes liberty is preserved.

“Today, we celebrate as one, with the principles of liberty and justice for all binding us together as one people and one nation.”

Laina & I wish you a very happy & safe #4thOfJuly. We hope it is spent with loved ones, & spent celebrating this amazing nation! God bless — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) July 4, 2017

From my family to yours, have a happy Fourth of July! pic.twitter.com/FcSDc4xgd0 — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) July 4, 2017

This 4th of July, we celebrate with the principles of liberty and justice for all binding us together as one people and one nation. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/J8bpBP2z94 — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) July 4, 2017

This Fourth of July, let's celebrate the freedoms that make America the greatest nation in the world. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/ZOxy0BX49k — Dr. Jeff Colyer (@DrJeffColyer) July 4, 2017