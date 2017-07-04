Kansas governor and lawmakers release statements, thoughts for Independence Day

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and Kansas lawmakers have posted statements and thoughts via Twitter for Independence Day.

Brownback issued the following statement for:

“America is built on a creed—a creed of human freedom, equality, and dignity. Seeking the freedom to secure these rights endowed by their Creator, our Founding Fathers declared independence. Through the blood of patriots liberty was purchased, and through the blood of heroes liberty is preserved.

“Today, we celebrate as one, with the principles of liberty and justice for all binding us together as one people and one nation.”

 

