Kansas Walmart evacuated after gun pointed at customer

SHAWNEE, Kan. (AP) — A Shawnee Walmart was evacuated after a gun was pointed at a customer in the parking lot.

The Kansas City Star reports police received a report about 10 p.m. Monday that a woman and man fled the area in a white Toyota Camry after pointing a handgun at a customer. Police say no shots were apparently fired.

Police say no shots were apparently fired.

Shawnee police said in a release people in the store were evacuated and the store searched as a precaution after they received the report.

One person suffered minor injuries while running from the store in the course during the evacuation.