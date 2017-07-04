Suspect arrested in murder of Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police report a 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Topeka man.

During the early morning hours on June 26, Topeka Police responded to a shooting in West Topeka near 10th and SW Billard Ave.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Justice Mitchell in the 3000 block of SW 10th with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Mitchell was transported to a local hospital by AMR where he later died. He was a May 2017 graduate of Shawnee Heights High School.

This is a developing story. KSNT News has reached out to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay for further information.