Topeka’s neighborhood Independence Day parades

Potwin Neighborhood Association Parade:
- Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.
- Route starts at SW 3rd & SW Greenwood Ave., and will go north to SW 1st, west to SW Woodlawn Ave., north to SW 3rd, east to start/finish point at SW 3rd & SW Broadmoor Ave.
Collins Park Neighborhood Association Parade:
- Parade being at 10:45 a.m.
- Route starts on west side on Collins Park between SW 15th & SW Harland Ct. The parade will then go north along the west side of Collins Park to SW Huntoon, then east to the east side of Collins Park going south to SW 15th and looping around to start/finish point at SW Harland Ct.
College Hill Parade:
- Parade begins at 10:00 a.m.
- Route starts on SW 13th between SW Jewell & SW Boswell, it will go east to Boswell. South to SW 16th, west to SW Jewell, north to SW 13th, east on SW 13th back to the start/finish point.