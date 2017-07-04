Valley Falls police chief named in 2 civil rights cases

Related Coverage Kansas police chief to make first appearance next month

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Two federal lawsuits alleging violations of civil rights have been filed against Valley Falls Police Chief Bronson Campbell.

The Topeka Capital Journal reported on Monday that the lawsuit filed by Jamie Petitt alleges Campbell has harassed her and the council has backed his actions.

A second lawsuit filed by Clayton Conser alleges his rights were violated in June 2015 when Campbell used a stun gun him.

Campbell told the newspaper he couldn’t comment on pending litigation, but said he doesn’t think he’s ever used excessive force.

Valley Falls Mayor Charles Stutesman says the police chief has his support and the support of the council.