COLDWATER, Kan. (KSNW) – Sheriff’s Office officials in Comanche County confirm one person has drowned in Coldwater Lake.

Officials said they received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday from someone saying a swimmer was missing from the west swimming area.

The lake was closed while crews searched for the swimmer. The sheriff’s office said the Kansas Wildlife and Parks recovered the body of a girl, 12, from the lake.

The lake has been reopened.