Douglas County officials continuing to investigate after body found in burning vehicle

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate after a deputy found a body inside of a burning vehicle northeast of Lawrence.

Sgt. Kristen Channel said shortly after 9:00 Sunday night, a deputy discovered a Hyundai Sonata on fire in the 1600 block of North 1650 Road. Channel said it appears the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck an unoccupied farm truck and caught on fire.

A body was discovered in the vehicle. The identity of the body found in the vehicle has not yet been confirmed. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for autopsy results before the identity of the person will be confirmed.

The sheriff’s office said a second person was also found inside the vehicle. That person, a teenager, was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help attempting to contact the male driver of a red pick-up truck possibly involved in a verbal altercation with two young men driving a blue Hyundai Sonata on Sunday July 2, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the north Lawrence area.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Lt. Stacy Simmons at 785-424-4396.