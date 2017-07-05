Kansans prepare for tax increase

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – Starting this week people across the state of Kansas will begin feeling the effects of a tax hike passed by the legislature last month. This will be the first paycheck Kansans see under the new law and it’s going to be a bigger jump than some people realize. The law is retroactive to January. This means people will see more of an increase per paycheck in 2017 than in 2018.

The average household income in Kansas is $66,020 a year. Under the new tax law they will see $321.22 per year for state taxes. That equals just under $27 a month for 12 months, but since it’s July the state will take $54 a month to make up the difference.

Click here for a Kansas Department of Revenue breakdown of the new law by paycheck.

The law is expected to raise $1.2 billion over two years. Lawmakers passed the bill to fill a nearly $900 million shortfall in the state budget.