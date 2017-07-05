Man sleeping in Wichita dumpster gets crushed by garbage truck

By Published:
Wichita fire crews are working to rescue a man stuck in a garbage truck (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews rescued a man who was sleeping in a dumpster and was dumped in a garbage truck.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Pawnee at an apartment complex.

The truck began to compact the trash and that’s when the man suffered injuries to his chest.

Officials said the driver of the garbage truck got out to check on something when he heard the victim screaming and discovered he was in the truck.

The man was transported to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s