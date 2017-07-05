Man sleeping in Wichita dumpster gets crushed by garbage truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews rescued a man who was sleeping in a dumpster and was dumped in a garbage truck.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of East Pawnee at an apartment complex.

The truck began to compact the trash and that’s when the man suffered injuries to his chest.

Officials said the driver of the garbage truck got out to check on something when he heard the victim screaming and discovered he was in the truck.

The man was transported to the hospital. His injuries are considered non-life threatening.