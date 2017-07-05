Patchy fog, warmer days ahead

We’re tracking what’s left of the morning fog. Skies have continued to clear since late last night and the ground moisture across the eastern counties was forming some patchy fog. We can expect some more fog again tonight. ‘Partly sunny’ skies will do it today, with a brief isolated shower possible east of US-75. The vast majority of Northeast Kansas will remain dry today with all of the rain hanging out in Missouri. Highs will rebound into the middle/upper 80s this afternoon. In other words, right where they should be for this time of the year. Our average high temperature is warming and it’s now up to 89°. Mother Nature realizes it’s July and she’s bringing a couple pool days our way heading into the upcoming weekend. Today is one of those seasonal days.

Tomorrow will be the hottest day of the week. Talk about pool days – we’re tracking highs in the middle 90s for Thursday afternoon and it will be quite humid too. Heat index values (how hot it actually feels outside) will approach 100° tomorrow – a classic July day across Northeast Kansas. Friday will be summer-like too, but we start to introduce the chance for showers and storms to the forecast. As of right now, the rain chances on Friday look pretty meager – they sit at 20%. Certainly the cloud cover will be increasing, heading into the weekend. Highs will stay in the upper 80s as we end the week, but rain chances look more and more likely for Saturday and Sunday. It’s still far too early to pinpoint precise timing and intensity for the weekend showers and storms. That’s why we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days. Right now, longer range computer models suggest scattered showers and storms will move through this weekend, but expect lots of rain-free time too. Severe weather is NOT likely either. We’re keeping those weekend rain chances at 30% for now. Stay tuned.

In terms of temperatures, there won’t really be any ‘cool’ days anytime soon. Despite the rain chances this weekend, highs will stay in the middle 80s. Lows will oscillate between the 60s and 70s throughout this stretch too. We already expect the summer skies to clear out heading into early next week and we all know what that means…more sunshine…and hotter weather. Expect highs in the lower 90s next Monday with wall-to-wall sunshine dominating the forecast for at least the first half of next week. We’ll keep warming into the middle/upper 90s next Tuesday and Wednesday. Summer is just getting started…

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert