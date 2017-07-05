Reward increased to $25,000 in 2013 fatal shooting in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a man who was killed during a home invasion four years ago in Topeka is offering a $25,000 reward for information that could solve the case.

Twenty-nine-year-old Juan Solis was killed in September 2013 when assailants broke into his home in the Oakland neighborhood. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports witnesses said three black men wearing masks shot Solis in the chest.

His brother, Marco Solis, says there’s been no leads in his brother’s death. He says the family wants people to remember his brother and help bring the killers to justice before they hurt someone else.

Juan Solis was an 11-year employee of Boss Hawg’s and Pigskins restaurants and left behind a wife and three young children.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s