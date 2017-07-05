Shawnee County pulls off another successful Fourth of July

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- It was another successful Fourth of July for Shawnee County.

The county’s Parks and Recreation Department said 41,000 people showed up to the annual Spirit of Kansas event at Lake Shawnee.

The early rain on Tuesday didn’t stop people from coming out to enjoy the family festivities. The weather did clear out just in time for the fireworks.

Considering the holiday fell on a Tuesday, organizers said attendance was good.

“We are pleased with the regular turn out of about 41,000. Whenever the Fourth of July falls in the middle of the week, then we can get a few less people. We tend to range between 40,000 and 50,000 a year between the lake and in the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Shawnee County Parks and Rec Communications Supervisor Mike McLaughlin.

He said the annual event wouldn’t be possible without the help of volunteers and the community support.