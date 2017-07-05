Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson sold to new owner

The Associated Press Published:
(KSNT Photo/Brian Dulle)

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson has a new owner but the historic site’s future is still unclear.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Taney County Assessor’s office says the site was purchased by Shepherd of the Hills Development LLC, and entity formed June 1.

Robin Withrow, a marketing official for the site, confirmed the park was sold but wouldn’t provide other details.

Withrow wouldn’t comment on whether changes would be made to the long-running Shepherd of the Hills play, or to other attractions at the park.

The site closed last year because of declining attendance and a bank foreclosure.

The site focuses on a 1907 novel celebrating Ozarks life. The book was later adapted into a play and performances ran from 1960 until 2016.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s