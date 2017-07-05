Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson sold to new owner

Related Coverage Famed Branson play ending after 54th season

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Shepherd of the Hills site in Branson has a new owner but the historic site’s future is still unclear.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the Taney County Assessor’s office says the site was purchased by Shepherd of the Hills Development LLC, and entity formed June 1.

Robin Withrow, a marketing official for the site, confirmed the park was sold but wouldn’t provide other details.

Withrow wouldn’t comment on whether changes would be made to the long-running Shepherd of the Hills play, or to other attractions at the park.

The site closed last year because of declining attendance and a bank foreclosure.

The site focuses on a 1907 novel celebrating Ozarks life. The book was later adapted into a play and performances ran from 1960 until 2016.