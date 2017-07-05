Wamego fireworks a success once again

WAMEGO (KSNT) – The hype is real. The city of Wamego has been putting on fireworks displays for decades, and it’s grown so much that they had to move it way out to a bigger field.

It’s a good thing they did, as people from everywhere showed up to see what ‘Boomtown USA’ was all about and I don’t think they were disappointed.

“They’re the best in Kansas,” said Spencer Hecht, one of the kids in attendance

“We saw awesome fireworks,” said Marek Boatwright, another kid who saw the show. “They were the best fireworks ever and this show was awesome.”

However what makes Wamego’s show so different?

“The music they had, and the fireworks that go with it,” Hecht said.

An added element that many fans seem to like.

“I like it personally,” said Shannon Leitch, Wamego resident. “I usually wait to hear and say ‘oh yes this song!’”

Those added elements combined is why the show brings in people that never want to leave.

“I go to another place the last couple of years before I moved here, and I like this way more,” Hecht said. “I come here now instead of where I used to go.”

It was yet another successful night in Wamego, and the countdown to July 4th, 2018 begins now.