Work starts Wednesday on major west side Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Construction will close off a portion of SW 6th between Gage and Fairlawn.

The work is set to begin Wednesday. The city estimates it will take more than a year to widen the entire section of road.

Construction will cease on the project in mid-November for the winter and resume in the spring of 2018. City officials say it will be the entire stretch will be finished in late October of 2018. When done, the road will have a new center turning lane, new sidewalks, gutters, and streetlights.

The project will be completed in stages so portions of the road will be open during construction. The first phase will be from Gage to just east of the Chalet apartments. During this phase, access to SW Gage Court will be from an access road to be built.

Access to the Chalet apartments will be from the west only.

The project will be funded by an extension of the Countywide Half Cent sales tax that took effect January 1, 2017. Total cost for the project is $5.6 million.