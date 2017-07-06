Affidavit in Wichita child rape case released

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials released the probable cause affidavit Thursday in the case against Corbin J. Breitenbach.

Breitenbach is charged with attempted first-degree capital murder regarding the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl n June 11 in northwest Wichita. Breitenbach was also charged with aggravated criminal sodomy and aggravated burglary.

The affidavit details what happened the night of June 11. KSN is not posting the full affidavit due to the graphic nature of the contents. However, KSN is providing details on what led up to the arrest.

On the early morning hours of June 11, Wichita police said they responded to the report of a rape. The resident of the apartment stated her friend’s daughter was spending the night, and that it was a usual occurrence. The resident said she was asleep in another room with her daughter. The 7-year-old girl and her brother were in another room. The resident said she woke up to the 7-year-old girl crying and found blood. The 7-year-old girl said she was strangled and the next thing she remembered was waking up in bed. The resident told police that she found the 7-year-old girl’s clothes on the living room floor near the couch. She found the balcony door open and blood near the deck. The resident tried to call 911 but her phone was not working. She ran to a neighbor who called for help and first responders arrived.

The affidavit goes onto to say a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit was obtained at the hospital. During the SAECK, several swabs were taken and subsequently submitted to the Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center on June 12. The following day, on June 13, 2017, a DNA profile was obtained and entered into the Combined DNA index System.

By Thursday, June 15, the affidavit says an offender was “verified and identified (through DNA comparison) by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation as Corbin J. Breitenbach.” according to the document. Breitenbach’s DNA was obtained as a result of a 2012 case when he was convicted of sexual assault. It was learned through the affidavit that Breitenbach reported to his parole officer on June 8, 2017. During this meeting, Breitenbach was accompanied by a female who he stated was his girlfriend. The girlfriend resides in the apartment building directly next to the 7-year-old victim. Breitenbach was detained at his place of employment and his girlfriend was interviewed.

During her interview, the girlfriend stated that in the early morning hours of Sunday, June 11, 2017 at approximately 1 a.m. she received a phone call from Corbin asking that he be picked up from a local drinking establishment. She said she left her home, picked up Mr. Breitenbach and returned to her residence by 1:30. Once they had returned to her residence, she stated that Breitenbach made a comment to her that he “needed to burn off alcohol”. She stated she knew he had been drinking but did not think he was impaired as he had no slurred speech or difficulty walking. The girlfriend initially stated that Corbin was gone on a walk or run for approximately 10 to 15 minutes and had returned to her home by 2:10. She would later state all she knew was he was back and they were in bed by 2:30. She stated that Corbin came inside her residence, used the bathroom, came to bed and almost immediately fell asleep.

After providing a picture of Breitenbach, the 7-year-old girl immediately said “that’s him”. When asked where she knew him from, the girl told a DCF worker that she recognized “him” from the house, and she said, “he did it to me”.

Breitenbach is expected back in court August 23.