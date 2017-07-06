Charges filed against suspect in murder of Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against a 17-year-old for the shooting death of 18-year-old Justice Mitchell.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay criminal charges were filed Thursday against Lamero Dunstan in connection with the June 26 shooting.

Dunstan was arrested on Tuesday and now faces two felony charges including first degree murder and attempted aggravated robbery.

During the early morning hours on June 26, Topeka Police responded to a shooting in west Topeka near 10th and SW Billard Ave., in the parking lot of a Church’s Chicken. When officers arrived on scene, they found Mitchell in the 3000 block of SW 10th with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died. He was a May 2017 graduate of Shawnee Heights High School and was expected to attend Washburn University this fall.

Dunstan has been charged as a juvenile offender. Kagay is seeking authorization to prosecute him as an adult. A detention hearing is scheduled to take place Thursday afternoon in Shawnee County District Court wherein future hearings will be scheduled. If tried and convicted as an adult, Dunstan could face a life-sentence with no possibility for parole until serving at least 25 years.

Kagay tells KSNT News Topeka Police made the arrest based on probable cause. The Topeka Police Department sent reports and affidavit to Kagay’s office for the charging decision.

The Topeka Police Department are still handling the investigation.