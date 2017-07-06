Chiefs announce optional season ticket package

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs announced the Bud Light Game Day Pass, a new mobile-only ticket option for fans looking for low-priced seats for Chiefs games.

For a season-long price of $200, the Bud Light Game Day Pass guarantees a ticket to all 10 Chiefs home games at Arrowhead Stadium. The limited number of seats available through the Bud Light Game Day Pass will be in select locations in the upper level of Arrowhead Stadium. Bud Light Game Day Passes are non-transferable and must be used by the purchaser.

These mobile-only tickets will be delivered to the cell phone of the registered purchaser the morning of the game and cannot be printed. Individuals may purchase up to four Bud Light Game Day Passes together, but that purchaser will own all four passes and will need to present the tickets at every game for the group to gain access to the stadium.

A limited quantity of Bud Light Game Day Passes will be made available for purchase and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans interested in purchasing Bud Light Game Day Passes can call (888) 99-CHIEFS (24433) or visit www.chiefs.com/budlightgamedaypass for more information. Each game, a lucky group of Bud Light Game Day Passholders will be upgraded to the Bud Light Party Lounge, with access to a pregame tailgate and fully catered food and beverage options throughout the game.

Traditional Season Ticket Member packages are also available starting as low as $380 per year.

Fans interested in purchasing season tickets, group tickets or those with questions about single-game tickets can call (888) 99-CHIEFS (24433) or visit www.chiefs.com.