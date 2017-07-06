Grandson charged with murder in Blue Springs man’s death

By Published: Updated:

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man is charged with murder in the death of his grandfather, whose body was found inside a freezer.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Tyreik Baldwin, of Blue Springs, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and stealing a motor vehicle after the death last week of Harvey Baldwin.

Court records indicate the Baldwins and another family member argued over several issues. Tyreik Baldwin allegedly sneaked up on the family member, hit him in the head with a hammer and stole his truck from a Blue Springs house.

When officers arrived, the family member told police he couldn’t find Harvey Baldwin. His body was then found in a freezer.

Online records don’t indicate that Baldwin has an attorney.

