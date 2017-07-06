Hiawatha prepares for eclipse

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Here comes the sun.

The city of Hiawatha is preparing to celebrate the total solar eclipse of 2017 with a major event.

The “Brown County Blackout” will take place August 21, offering up festivities for the whole family. Live music will accompany a beer garden, food and kid friendly fun.

Hiawatha is one of the cities in the path of totality. Complete darkness will fall on the city for 2 minutes and 34 seconds.

Various viewing areas will be set up, allowing attendees to peep the eclipse from all angles.

Eye protection is a must if you plan to view the eclipse. Special glasses will be made available.