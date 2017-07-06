Kobach appeals fine to district judge

By Published: Updated:
Kris Kobach
FILE - In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach, the vice chair of President Donald Trump's election fraud commission is taking issue with reports that a majority of states are refusing to comply with a request for voter information. Kobach says that news stories stating that 44 states have "refused" to provide voter information to the commission are "patently false."(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach has now appealed to a federal district judge a $1,000 fine levied against him for misleading the court.

His court filing late Wednesday evening came hours after U.S. Magistrate Judge James O’Hara refused to reconsider the fine and an order requiring him to submit to a deposition by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The judge had fined the Kansas Republican for misrepresenting the contents of documents he took into a November meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump and a separate draft amendment to the National Voter Registration.

Kobach argued the lack of clarity in his court filing was an honest mistake caused by last-minute editing. He also contended the magistrate did not consider whether the deposition was intended to harass, annoy or embarrass him.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s