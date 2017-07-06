Man with baseball bat robs Topeka convenience store

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka officers are investigating after a man carrying a baseball bat robbed a convenience store in west Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department said officers were called to the Murphy’s Express located at 1531 SW Wanamaker Road, just in front of the Walmart, around 5:45 Thursday morning for a reported robbery.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a ski mask and gloves.  He was last seen walking eastbound from the north side of the business.  The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.  No one was injured.

Anyone with information are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

