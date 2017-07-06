Summer Heat: Classic July weather strolls back in

We’re tracking a couple of ‘pool days’ heading into the weekend. Summer has been here for two weeks and it’s only felt like the classic season, a handful of times. Well – it’s July in Kansas and Mother Nature is going to be throwing some big time summer heat and humidity our direction over the next 7-10 days. And it’s that type of weather that resumes…today. Wall-to-wall sunshine will dominate this afternoon’s forecast, as high temperatures soar into the middle 90s. When you factor in rising humidity levels, heat index values (how hot it will actually feel outside) will approach 100° later today. Have access to a pool? Grab the sunscreen and jump in!

Thankfully, the extended forecast features a little bit of weather for everyone. We’re not entering into a ‘heat wave’ or a blistering hot and dry stretch of weather, either. Believe it or not, we’re still tracking some rain chances to space out some of the aforementioned summertime heat. Showers and storms will rumble back into Northeast Kansas tomorrow afternoon/evening. However, not everyone will see the rain. Recent computer models suggest a line of locally heavy rain will set-up in Central Kansas and it will stretch down through Southeast Kansas. This means, the south/west half of our viewing area would likely see the rain too. Severe weather is NOT likely. The timing looks to be between 2 and 7pm. Hit-or-miss showers will continue throughout the upcoming weekend too. We don’t expect these to ruin any outdoor plans – just keep an eye on the radar as passing showers and brief storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday. Right now the rain chances sit at a fairly meager 30% for both weekend days. Stay tuned.

After the weekend rain chances drift out of our neck of the woods, it’s all about the summertime heat and humidity once again. We’re tracking searing sunshine next week with rising temperatures. Monday offers low 90s, while Tuesday and Wednesday’s highs likely hangout in the upper 90s. We’re also looking at a heat index above 100° throughout that stretch too. It’s summer in Kansas…and this hot and humid weather is just beginning!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert