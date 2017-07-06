Topeka barbeque restaurant closed permanently

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A well known Topeka restaurant has closed their doors permanently.

According to Boss Hawg’s BBQ and Pigskin’s Sports Bar’s Facebook page the restaurant located at 2833 SW 29th Street in the Brookwood Shopping Center changed their status to “Permanently Closed.”

The company has also taken down their website www.bosshawg.com.

The restaurant posted on July 4 “We will be closing at 4pm today so the staff can be with their families. I hope you all have a safe a fun fourth and we will see you on the 5th!” The post showed no indication that they would be closing in the near future.

KSNT News has reached out for further comment.

 

 

