Boil water advisory canceled for Nemaha County

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been canceled by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Nemaha County Rural Water District No. 3.

KDHE officials issued the advisory on June 30 because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Nemaha Co. RWD No. 3 indicated no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.