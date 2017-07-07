Boil water advisory canceled for Nemaha County

By Published: Updated:

SENECA, Kan. (KSNT) – A boil water advisory has been canceled by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for Nemaha County Rural Water District No. 3.

KDHE officials issued the advisory on June 30 because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Laboratory testing samples collected from Nemaha Co. RWD No. 3 indicated no evidence of contamination, and all other conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination are deemed by KDHE officials to be resolved.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s