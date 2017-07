TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A driver known as the “CRV Lady” has caused quite the stir in Topeka.

Patrica McDonald is out nearly $1,000. She’s also looking at a four day long stay in jail.

In a court hearing Thursday she faced charges related to her driving.

She plead guilty to distracted driving, leaving the scene of an accident, and two counts of driving on a suspended license.

If McDonald wants to get her license back she will have to work with the state’s DMV.