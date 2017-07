MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Wamego man was arrested for stealing over $5,000 from a local business.

The Riley County Police Department reports officers filed a report for theft for the Best Buy in Manhattan.

The business reported to police that an employee identified as Eric Madsen, 36, of Wamego, stole $5,192 Thursday afternoon. He was arrested in the 300 block of Tuttle Creek Boulevard a short time later.

RCPD said his bond was set at $2,000 and is no longer in the Riley County Jail.

The Best Buy in Manhattan Marketplace says an employee stole about $5,000 from the business. pic.twitter.com/QLKvzuYxq0 — Willis Scott (@WillisKSNT) July 7, 2017