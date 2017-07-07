Funeral underway for woman killed in road rage shooting

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Funeral services are underway for a recent high school graduate who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation in Pennsylvania.

A viewing for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson is being held Friday morning before a service at St. Paul’s Baptist Church in West Chester.

David Desper is charged with shooting Roberson in the head as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway last week.

The shooting sparked a manhunt for the 28-year-old Desper, who fled in a red pickup truck. He turned himself in Sunday. His attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.