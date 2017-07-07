Local officers looking for three men who robbed Good Samaritan

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wabaunsee County deputies are investigating an armed robbery of a Good Samaritan on I-70.

The Wabaunsee County Sheriff’s Office reports the robbery happened at 1:08 a.m. in the area of Snokomo Road and I-70, west of Maple Hill.

The sheriff’s office tells KSNT News a victim was located in the area unharmed, stating that three men held a gun on him. The victim had stopped to help what he thought was a stranded motorist in need of help. The victim said all three men left the area possibly heading east on I-70 in a dark colored full size SUV. The victim was unable to locate a tag number.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information are asked to call 1-877-765-3303.