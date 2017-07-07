New bill would allow public to rent Christie beach house

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s trip to the beach during a state government shutdown has inspired new legislation.

Democratic Assemblyman John Wisniewski said Friday he has introduced a bill that would let the public rent the house on Island Beach State Park that is now reserved for the governor. A second bill would prevent the beach house to be used by the governor during any shutdown.

The Republican Christie ordered the shutdown after lawmakers couldn’t agree on a budget, including blocking access to the beach at the park.

But Christie and his family kept their plans to stay there, and Christie was photographed by NJ.com sitting with his family on the beach.

Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno, who is running to replace Chrsitie, told NJ.com that she thinks the house should be sold.