New children’s play area opens at Manhattan Town Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Manhattan Town Center deputed a new children’s play area during a ribbon cutting Friday afternoon.

The mall partnered with Tooth Story Dental in Manhattan to make the playground a reality.

The dental group said they hope the area will provide a much needed break for parents shopping with kids.

Just 10, 15 minutes of piece of mind, just to let the kids burn some energy. Parents try to maybe get their sanity back just a little bit and connect,” said Tooth Story Dental Business Manager Ty McClellan. “It’s just a great thing for the family.”

The soft surface playground is Flint Hills themed. It includes a Humvee slide, a football helmet cave and an apple shaped tunnel for “The Little Apple.”

