TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – There will soon be a new place to explore while visiting the Topeka Zoo.

Officals broke ground on Camp Cowabunga. The project is based on former Zoo Director Gary Clarke’s Safari’s in Africa. He’s been on more than 100 of those safaris.

Each part of Camp Cowabunga will have a touch of his travels.

The $4.5 million exhibit will have animals like monkeys and lions.

Donors for this project say Camp Cowabunga is something you won’t want to miss.