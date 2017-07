TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man was sent to the hospital early Friday morning after a Kansas Highway Patrol helicopter crashed.

KHP says Gregory Kyser, 54, was trying to land the helicopter at Billard Airport in Topeka around 1:30 a.m. when one of the blades hit the hangar. This caused the helicopter to land incorrectly on the west ramp.

Ryan Nolte, 36, was also in the helicopter at the time. He was taken to St. Francis with minor injuries.

Kyser was not injured in the crash.