Summer weather is here to stay

We’re tracking a classic July forecast in Northeast Kansas over the next 7-10 days…at least. Chock today up as another ‘pool day.’ Wall-to-wall sunshine dominates today’s forecast before some clouds stroll in late, giving highs plenty of time to reach 90°. When we factor in the humidity – those heat index values (how hot it will actually feel outside) will approach 100° for the second straight day! If summer is your favorite season – today’s forecast is certainly for you!

As we alluded to, clouds will increase a bit heading into the upcoming weekend. Recent computer models are really backing off on the rain chances for tonight AND the weekend. Right now, there looks to be only an isolated storm possible late tonight and again on Sunday. Saturday has the BEST chance for rain this weekend, with a meager 30% on the extended forecast. We do not expect any passing showers or storms to ruin any of your outdoor summertime plans tomorrow. In fact, most spots will stay completely dry. To put things into perspective, highs will likely hangout in the upper 80s tomorrow (right where they should be for this time of the year). And believe it or not, but we’ll be right back into the lower 90s by Sunday afternoon. Expect ‘partly-to-mostly sunny’ skies tomorrow and even more sunshine on Sunday with that paltry 20% chance for an isolated storm in E. Kansas.

Speaking of the extended forecast – Mother Nature is going to crank the heat back up next week. As it stands right now, we don’t have a distinguishable rain chance after Sunday. You know what that means – nothing but sunshine! And this time of the year, consecutive days with sunshine equates to hot and humid weather…and that’s what we’ll be dealing with all of next week. Tuesday looks to be the hottest day of the bunch, boasting a high of 97° and an afternoon heat index around 105°. Expect highs in the middle 90s each and every day next week, as we start getting into a prolonged period of mid-summer weather. Time to grab the sunscreen and keep the A/C on…day and night!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert