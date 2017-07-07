Voter registration deadline in Shawnee County approaching for August Primary Election

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The deadline to register to vote is fast approaching for Shawnee County.

The voter registration deadline for the August Primary Election is Tuesday, July 11 according to Election Commissioner Andrew Howell.

Howell announced Friday his office is holding a voter registration drive at the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library this weekend in advance of next week’s voter registration deadline.

“The event at the TSCPL this weekend is intended to be a convenient way for voters to do both things at one time, in one place.”

The Election Office will also have the election equipment at the library on the following dates and times:

Friday, July 7th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Saturday, July 8th from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

Sunday, July 9th from 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Howell encourages voters to ensure their voter registration is current before the registration deadline and to become familiar with the equipment prior to the August 1 Primary Election.

Advance voting in person at the Shawnee County Election Office will start Monday, July 17. The Election Office will be open from 8:00 am – 6:00 pm for advance voting.

This year, the Primary Election is for Topeka residents only and is citywide for the Office of Topeka Mayor.

Anyone with any questions concerning their voter registration status may call the Shawnee County Election Office at (785) 251-5900.