Your children may be sharing their location on Snapchat

MANHATTAN, Kan. — (KSNT) Police are cautioning parents about Snapchat’s new location sharing feature.

The app that allows users to temporarily share photos and messages recently premiered it’s new Snap Map feature in the newest version of it’s operating system.

It lets people share their location with friends. When they do, they pop up on a map screen as a Bitmoji cartoon version of themselves.

The Snap Map follows in the footsteps of Facebook and Twitter’s location sharing features. Riley County Police Officer Alexander Robinson said parents and users should be cautious about location sharing on social media.

“Even if you’ve never used Snapchat before, take a minute to familiarize yourself with it and learn how to change those settings to Ghost Mode so [your children] are not actively showing where they are, and where they’re snapping from”, he said.

While Officer Robinson doesn’t think the new feature imposes any inherent dangers, he said parents and their children should discuss the potential problems, as well as benefits, of sharing personal information on social media.

People can choose who they share their location with, or whether they share it at all. Users’ locations on the Snap Map are only updated while the app is in use.

When people update to the newest version of the app, the location sharing feature is turned off by default. It won’t start to work unless users open the map and choose who they want to share their location with. If users activate the map, but don’t want to share their location, they simply have to turn on Ghost Mode in their Snap Map settings.