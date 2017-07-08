Emergency response exercise in The Little Apple

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The Little Apple hosted an exercise to get a bike sharing company and the Community Emergency Response Team to brush up on their disaster skills.

Green Apple Bikes and Manhattan Area Amateur Radio performed search and rescue missions. The bikes in the exercise represented people in need of help in the city. Crews found bikes on the streets, assessed them and if bikes were in poor condition they were taken to mechanics which acted as taking a person to the hospital. The program organizer said the event was aimed at giving companies practice before being thrown into an actual disaster.

“A lot of places are seeing a resurgence in those groups,” Organizer for Green Apple Bikes Rescue Operation, Jon Klimek said. “Ever since 9/11, people have been more interested in helping out and volunteerism for emergencies which is a fantastic way to support your community.”

Once bikes have been fixed they’re sent back out on the streets just like a person would leaving the hospital. This was the 2nd year the exercise took place using the Riley County mobile command center.