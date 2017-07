TOPEKA (KSNT) – Some great baseball being played in the Capital City this weekend.

The 12th annual Great Plains Shootout kicked off on Thursday as games are held in multiple venues in Topeka, such as Hummer Sports Park, the SCABA Baseball Complexes, and Falley Field over at Washburn.

The tournament hosts players 18-and-under from Kansas as well as five other states in the region. The event is being hosted by the Topeka Stars Baseball Organization.