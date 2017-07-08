NE Seward Avenue construction wraps up in time for Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A long-awaited street construction project in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood is complete just in time for a popular local event.

A stretch of Northeast Seward Avenue officially opened to traffic on Friday. The stretch from Branner to Sumner was under a complete roadway renovation for the last two construction seasons. The project included things like water main replacements and streetscape amenities.

The construction wrapped up just in time for the start of Fiesta Mexicana.

Although Fiesta parking is available on Seward, those in charge of the event recommend using other modes of transportation.

“We do encourage the shuttle,” says Roxie Ortiz, a publicity committee member with Fiesta Mexicana. “The shuttle starts running nightly from :30 to 11:30, and then on Friday and Saturday they will go until midnight.”

Fiesta Mexicana kicks off with a parade at 10:30 Saturday morning. Food sales and festivities get underway on Tuesday.