Slight rain chances before the summer heat returns

We are waking up to mostly clear skies in Northeast Kansas this morning with temperatures into the upper 50s to lower to middle 60s.

A nice break from the humidity with mostly sunny skies will last into our Saturday thanks to a weak cold front that has passed us and high pressure builds into the Plains. Temperatures will be warm on Saturday into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with light to calm winds. Clouds will move in heading into the evening hours with mild summer time overnight lows into the upper 60s.

By Sunday, south breezes will return with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity will begin to increase and may lead to a stray shower or storm on Sunday. No severe weather is expected.

The biggest weather story for the next week will be the return of the hot and muggy conditions. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 90s with heat indices above 100. Be sure to plan to stay cool and take it easy if you have any outdoor plans. It’s also looking to stay dry and mostly sunny over the next seven days.

Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso