Cerner chairman and CEO dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Cerner Corporation announced Sunday that Neal Patterson, chairman and CEO, passed away.

Patterson died on Sunday July 9, 2017 due to complications after a recurrence of cancer. Cerner Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of the Board Cliff Illig has been named chairman and interim CEO.

According to a release sent out by Cerner Corporation, Illig has served as Patterson’s partner and close advisor.

“This is a profound loss. Neal and I have been partners and collaborators for nearly 40 years, and friends for longer than that,” Illig said. “Neal loved waking up every morning at the intersection of health care and IT. His entrepreneurial passion for using IT as a lever to eliminate error, variance, delay, waste and friction changed our industry.”

The company says the Cerner Board of Directors has “had a longstanding succession plan in place.”