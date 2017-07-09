Hot and humid summer days ahead

We are waking up on this Sunday morning to mainly clear conditions with temperatures into the upper 60s.

Sunshine will once again be the dominating factor for our Sunday, but it’s going to feel even more like summer. Southerly winds will start to pick up sustaining at 5 to 15 mph as High Pressure builds into the Central Plains. That will allow to pump in some warm, humid air as dew points will be going up to the upper 60s to lower 70s. High temperatures will be rising to the lower 90s. It could feel closer to 100 degrees for a heat index at times.

Monday will start off on a warm note with morning lows in the 70s before temperatures once again heat up quickly. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s. The further west you are, the hotter you’ll be, with some spots possibly hitting that 100 degree mark. However, those southerly winds at 5 to 15 mph will once again pump in that humid air to allow heat index values to near 105° at times and it’s looking to stay that way heading into Tuesday and Wednesday.

With this summer heat on the way, make sure you plan to take it easy these next few days, especially if you are going to be outside. Drink plenty of water and make sure you have a place to go to cool off! Avoid strenuous work during the peak hours of the day, usually from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Take frequent breaks. Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays. Protect face and head by wearing sunblock with a SPF of 30 or more. Also don’t forget the sunglasses.

We are looking to stay in this hot and dry pattern heading into the later part of the week. We’re not tracking any significant rain chances at the moment either, with just an isolated shower or storm possible for Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned and stay cool Northeast Kansas!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso