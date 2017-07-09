Hundreds pay tribute to slain New York City police officer

Published:
This undated photo provided by the New York Police Department shows officer Miosotis Familia, who was shot to death early Wednesday, July 5, 2017, ambushed inside a command post RV by an ex-convict, authorities said. The gunman was killed by police about a block away. (NYPD via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of people have paid tribute to a New York City police officer shot and killed while sitting inside her police vehicle last week.

The gathering Saturday night included colleagues of Police Officer Miosotis Familia and many from the Bronx neighborhood where she worked.

Police say a deranged man shot through the window just early Wednesday morning. Officer Miosotis Familia was struck in the head. Soon after, officers fatally shot the gunman after they say he drew a weapon on them.

Flower bouquets lined the sidewalk outside Familia’s 46th Precinct stationhouse.

Familia’s sister, Adriana Sanchez, thanked those who attended the gathering. She said her sister always volunteered to work as much as she could.

The slain officer is survived by three children, including 12-year-old twins.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

