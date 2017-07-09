Kansas man dies after being hit by truck on Interstate 70

RUSSELL, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Highway Patrol says a Kansas man died after he was hit by a car while he worked along Interstate 70.

The patrol says 47-year-old Jeffery Lynn Harris, of Russell, died Friday night.

He was working on the side of the road when he was hit by a pickup truck about 10 miles east of Russell.

The Hays Post reports (http://bit.ly/2ttjVgE ) Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. No other details were released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.