VERSAILLES, Mo. (AP) – A 25-year-old Kansas man has drowned while fishing at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the family of Connor Mohr, of Overland Park, Kansas, reported him missing Saturday morning after he was fishing at a dock and didn’t return.

Mohr was found in the water near the dock after a brief search.

