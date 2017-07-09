La Fiesta Mexicana Festival kicks off with downtown parade

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Saturday marked the beginning of one of the biggest events of the year in Topeka’s Hispanic community .

The La Fiesta Mexicana Parade took place Saturday morning in downtown Topeka.

There was everything from various floats and decorated cars as local community groups took part in the event.

There of course was lots of free stuff and candy passed out to the hundreds of kids and families that came out.

The festival officially starts on Tuesday and lasts through next Saturday. Other events that will take place during the festival includes a 5K walk, carnival and golf tournament.

For a complete listing and more information on events go to http://www.olgfiestamexicana.org/