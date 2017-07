OZAWKIE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas City woman was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Debra Elling, 57, was killed after the motorcycle she was riding on rear ended another cycle just ahead causing it to slide into the eastbound lane of K-92.

Three people were injured and taken to Stormont Vail Hospital for treatment.

KHP said all of the riders were wearing helmets.