Agreement made in Westar Energy, Great Plains Energy merger

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Westar Energy, Inc. and Great Plains Energy Incorporated announced Monday that both companies’ boards of directors have unanimously approved a revised transaction.

It involves no premiums paid or received with respect to either company, no transaction debt, no exchange of cash, and is a stock-for-stock merger of equals, creating a company with a combined equity value of approximately $14 billion.

The new, combined company will provide electric utility service to approximately one million Kansas customers and nearly 600,000 customers in Missouri. The combined company will have a new name, yet to be established.

“The logic of combining these two companies is compelling. We are confident we have addressed the regulatory concerns with our originally-proposed transaction. We appreciate the Commission welcoming a different way to combine these two companies, preserving the unique value available only through this particular business combination,” said Mark Ruelle, president and chief executive officer of Westar Energy.

Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy will merge to form a new holding company, which will operate regulated electric utilities in Kansas and Missouri. Operating headquarters will be in both Topeka and Kansas City, Missouri. Corporate headquarters will be in Kansas City, Missouri.