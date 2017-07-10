Moustakas hits 10 HR’s in Derby, loses in Rd. 1 to Sano

By Published: Updated:
Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas hits a home run during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI (AP) – Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins has reached the semifinals of the Home Run Derby, topping Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the opening matchup Monday night at Marlins Park.

Sano went first and connected on nine homers in his 4-minute allotment – then got two more in a 30-second bonus period, thanks to him hitting enough qualifying home runs of 440 or more.

Moustakas could have used those extra 30 seconds.

He homered on his first swing, then slumped for a bit before rallying to hit his 10th with about a minute left. Only line drives and pop-ups were left for him though, and Sano advanced.

Sano’s longest homer was 470 feet.

Moose was the first Royals player to be selected to the Home Run Derby since 1991.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s