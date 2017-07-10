Moustakas hits 10 HR’s in Derby, loses in Rd. 1 to Sano

MIAMI (AP) – Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins has reached the semifinals of the Home Run Derby, topping Kansas City’s Mike Moustakas 11-10 in the opening matchup Monday night at Marlins Park.

Sano went first and connected on nine homers in his 4-minute allotment – then got two more in a 30-second bonus period, thanks to him hitting enough qualifying home runs of 440 or more.

Moustakas could have used those extra 30 seconds.

He homered on his first swing, then slumped for a bit before rallying to hit his 10th with about a minute left. Only line drives and pop-ups were left for him though, and Sano advanced.

Sano’s longest homer was 470 feet.

Moose was the first Royals player to be selected to the Home Run Derby since 1991.